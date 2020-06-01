UP Beginning Street Milling and Repaving

Crews will start resurfacing streets throughout the community beginning this month. This work is scheduled to continue through late July.

Most of the work will take place in the southern portion of the city. Crews will work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Monday-Friday. If weather causes project delays, some Saturday work may be authorized. For most segments, the resurfacing effort will take less than two days. Flag crews will be present when lanes are narrowed for resurfacing occurring on a segment of Hillcrest and on segments of Preston and Lovers.

Streets will be closed while the mill and overlay work is taking place. The day before work begins, front door notices will be delivered reminding residents not to park in front of their homes on the dates indicated.

City staff will also place “No Parking” signs along the street the day before work occurs. Any vehicles parked on the street on the days work is scheduled will be towed at the owner’s expense.

For the full schedule of work, visit this post on the city’s website.