Kendra Scott Offers Masks, Messages of Hope During COVID

Texan Kendra Scott wanted to give back during the pandemic, and offer fans of her accessory and jewelry lines a way to spread positivity – so she launched a limited-edition collection that features masks and – for the first time ever – an apparel line.

“A belief that we’re stronger together. A light that shines through the darkness. A confidence in better days to come. A choice to see the good,” said Scott of the collection.

The new collection of tanks, tees, and masks are emblazoned with Kendra’s motto of ‘”stronger together.” For every item purchased from the collection, Kendra Scott will donate a mask to a frontline worker.

The entire collection will be available for purchase on 6/17 online and can be pre-ordered now.

During the pandemic, Scott worked first to help feed children and to date has donated 2.9 million meals and counting to Feeding America through the brand’s “Shop for Good” collection. Next, Kendra Scott worked quickly to repurpose existing materials for local female volunteer groups to sew face masks, producing and donating 4,300 masks and counting to various hospitals and frontline workers in need in the Austin, New Orleans, New York, and California communities, as well as donating $477,000 to local hospitals from their curbside shopping giveback initiatives.