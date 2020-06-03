Preston Hollow Crime Reports May 25 – 31

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BEER’S NOT FREE

Just days after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted more pandemic restrictions, thereby allowing bars to reopen in Texas, the Inwood Tavern in the 7700 block of Inwood Road encountered another way to lose money. Reported at 12:14 a.m. May 29: a customer refused to pay.

26 Tuesday

Careless motorists didn’t stick around to take responsibility after hitting a guardrail in the 6200 block of LBJ Freeway and a 35-year-old woman’s vehicle before 4:29 p.m. at Preston Center.

27 Wednesday

Before 11:24 a.m., a scoundrel snatched contents from a 22-year-old man’s vehicle near a home in the 5800 block of Azalea Lane.

Police Seek Suspect in Stolen Credit Card Case

Dallas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man they purchased $398 worth of merchandise at a store located t 11920 Inwood Road, using stolen credit card information on Thursday, May 9, at 11:22 a..m.

Anyone with information regarding this offense or suspect should contact Detective. R. Morris, #7224, with the Dallas Police Department Financial Crimes Unit, at william.morris2@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

28 Thursday

Before 6:45 a.m., a burglar took contents from a 58-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 4800 block of Northaven Road.

A reckless motorist didn’t stick around after striking a 45-year-old woman’s parked vehicle before 10:45 a.m. at Preston Center.

Before 3:26 p.m., a rogue stole from a 56-year-old Lewisville man at a home in the 9400 block of Meadowbrook Drive.

30 Saturday

Police did not say at what time an employee of Viking Sewing Gallery at Preston Forest Shopping Center reported a theft.

Before 10:55 a.m., a burglar removed contents from a 36-year-old Dallas man’s vehicle in the 3100 block of West Northwest Highway.

31 Sunday

Arrested at 11:52 p.m.: a person accused of public intoxication in a parking lot at Hillcrest Road and Northwest Highway. Gender and age were not available online.