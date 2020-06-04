Keeping Up With Christy and Kersten

Hopefully, columns by our food-loving friends Kersten Rettig and Christy Rost will return to our pages soon.

In the meantime, you can keep up with these remarkable women online.

When Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced a shelter-in-place order, Rost, the cookbook author and public television chef, and her husband decided to cut short a planned three-month stay at their Park Cities condo.

Instead, they headed back to their mountain home in Colorado.

Go to christyrost.com to check out her blog, “Notes from Swan’s Nest.” It now features a new stay-at home recipe weekly.

“Some are recipes I’ve developed over the years – others I’m creating as I go along,” Rost said. “In every case, the recipes feature ingredients most home cooks already have in their pantry, fridge, or freezer.”

“Like most Americans, I’m making only the most necessary trips to the grocery store.” Christy Rost

Many of the recipes allow her to stretch ingredients for multiple meals while others “inject a bit of joy” into dining at home.

“Like most Americans, I’m making only the most necessary trips to the grocery store, and I’m spacing those trips out to once every two weeks, so I’m relying on what I already have available in the house,” she said. .”Did you know you can freeze milk?”

Rettig also remains enthusiastic about food writing, even while so many of her favorite Park Cities and Dallas eateries adjust to take-out only.

Visit peoplenewspapers.com and our social media channels to see her ongoing contributions.

She’s written recently about “DIY Croissants?” and other goodies from Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie’s Freezer-to-Oven Collection.

Rettig also reported on the owners of Pecan Lodge establishing a foundation to help those impacted by COVID-19 and launched a “Social Distancing Dining Guide.”

