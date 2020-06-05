Dallas ISD Seeks Input on Pandemic School Closures

As students have finally wound up a year that – for some – featured twin disruptions of a tornado and a pandemic, Dallas ISD is now seeking feedback about how distance learning went during the district-wide closures due to COVID-19.

“To better understand how Dallas ISD can best serve students and families, we are gathering feedback from parents about their experiences during the recent school closures due to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines,” the district said.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to participate in a confidential survey – the district said the answers will only be reported in aggregate form and used for planning purposes.

“We ask you to answer candidly. Some questions will refer to your experiences and opinions in general and others will ask for your input for each of your children who will be attending Dallas ISD schools in the 2020-2021 school year,” the district added.

To take the survey, click here: https://www.dallasisd.org/parentsurvey2020.