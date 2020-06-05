Images of Prayer, Love, and Support

You don’t have to be one of the best pilots in the world to demonstrate unity with and care for others during these challenging times. But it doesn’t hurt.

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels took to North Texas skies in May, roaring over hospitals and buzzing other parts of the city in a show of support that made it hard not to take notice.

The flyovers came as part of American Strong, a shared mission that has involved the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in some cities.

The message from the flight demonstration squadrons: Thank you to health care professionals, frontline workers, and first responders.

Lesser-known acts of love and support also are captured in photos submitted to People Newspapers this month.

We see that Romeo and Juliet is more than just a tragic tale of young lovers. The Preston of the Park Cities used the balcony scene as a how-to guide from Shakespeare for making connections when typical visits to a senior living community are off-limits.

Can’t go to concerts? University Park residents Jennie and Zac Allen and Ellen and Paul. Lee teamed up to provide weekly rolling performances for their neighbors and spurred donations for charitable causes.

Can’t gather for worship? Members of Park Cities Baptist Church, Wilshire Baptist Church, and First Baptist Dallas stood in the parking lots outside the Ventana by Buckner on the National Day of Prayer. There they waived at and prayed for residents and employees of the senior living community.

“We have over 100 employees at Ventana who are working tirelessly to mitigate risks associated with the pandemic for our members,” community chaplain David Mann said. “They are frontline heroes worthy of our prayers, love, and support.”

Caring also comes in partnerships for giving. Mimi’s Pizzeria on Northwest Highway teamed up with Robert S. Hyer Elementary’s Dad’s Club to donate more than 200 meals to workers at nearby hospitals.

“We’re grateful for the support during these uncertain times,” Mimi Ahmedi said, “and will continue to do what we can to help the community.”

