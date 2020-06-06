Curfews Lifted In The Park Cities

Curfews are no longer in place in the Park Cities.

While the Highland Park town council approved extending an emergency declaration for 14 days Friday, officials noted that didn’t mean the curfew would be in place for 14 days. The University Park city council similarly approved Friday allowing Mayor Tommy Stewart to decide to continue the curfew or not at his discretion.

“Please know that by staying home during this past week, you helped us successfully patrol our neighborhoods, storefronts, parks, and alleys,” a post on the city of University Park’s website notes. “With our public safety partners, the City will continue to assess potential concerns and quickly communicate with you if additional actions are needed.”