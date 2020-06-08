House of the Month: 4161 Beechwood Lane

Find this stunning five-bedroom, five-bath custom modern home on an oversized lot in sought after Midway Hollow.

This modern lover’s showplace offers large walls for art, walls of glass, an open concept floor-plan, and beautiful outdoor space for entertaining. The main living level features a chef’s kitchen with Viking appliances and an abundance of cabinet-counter space in addition to a study, flex room, guest suite, and a formal dining area. Upstairs find a serene master retreat, three additional bedrooms, and a central game room. The master includes a spa-like bath and oversized walk-in closet. Outdoors enjoy the large pool with LED lighting, covered patio, and glass-enclosed garage that doubles for entertaining with a full bath.

