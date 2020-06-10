Dallas Parks and Recreation Opens More Amenities in Next Phase

Dallas Park and Recreation opened up more city facilities over the weekend in its third phase of a plan to reopen amenities after the novel coronavirus pandemic forced a shutdown.

In phase three, outdoor amenities like restrooms, water fountains, and benches were made available again, as were basketball courts and volleyball courts. Partner summer camps were allowed to start, and the city is once again taking indoor reservations for facilities like Winfrey Point, Arlington Hall, and the Filter Room.

That phase went into effect June 5.

In a memo to the Park and Recreation Board, Park and Recreation Director John Jenkins said that based on directions from the board, his staff will present plans for reopening spray grounds, aquatic centers, summer camps, and playgrounds at its June 18 meeting.