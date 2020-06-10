Preston Hollow Crime Reports June 1 – 7

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CAN’T FLUNK ME

How would you grade this one? Reported at 2:23 p.m. June 5: a hacker illegally accessed the computer network of Good Shepherd Episcopal School of Dallas at Midway and Northaven roads.

2 Tuesday

Before 2:35 a.m., burglars broke a lock and stole from Mi Cocina at Preston Forest Village.

Police did not provide the reporting times for thefts at homes in the 6400 block of Pemberton Drive and 7400 block of Inwood Road nor at Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Inwood Road near Forest Lane.

3 Wednesday

Before 2:01 a.m., a rascal took a 50-year-old man’s vehicle from the parking lot at Mattito’s Mexican restaurant at Forest Lane and Central Expressway.

Before 8:47 a.m., burglars broke out the front glass to enter and steal from the Shell station at Preston Road and LBJ Freeway.

Before 11:01 a.m., a scoundrel broke a window and removed contents from a 39-year-old Carrollton woman’s vehicle near Believers Chapel on Churchhill Way near Gramercy Lane.

4 Thursday

Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft at the Tom Thumb supermarket at Inwood Road and University Boulevard.

A 73-year-old woman from the 6800 block of Del Norte Lane reported at 2:52 p.m. that a scammer tricked her into providing account information and used it to steal from her.

Arrested at 4:16 p.m.: a 31-year-old man accused of causing a disturbance, criminal trespassing, and public intoxication at Taco Bueno at Forest Lane and Central Expressway, where officers said he struck and offended a 33-year-old man. Police seized 4 ounces of a green, leafy substance.

Before 8:42 p.m., a bully threatened a 28-year-old man in the 7000 block of Chevy Chase Avenue.

5 Friday

Arrested at 4:44 p.m. after a wreck in the 12100 block of Preston Road: a 26-year-old man accused of marijuana possession and driving while intoxicated.

At 5 p.m., a 17-year-old Waxahachie girl was injured during a wreck in the 5100 block of LBJ Freeway.

6 Saturday

Burglarized before 5:03 a.m.: a 67-year-old woman’s home in the 7400 block of Malabar Lane.

Before 10:58 a.m., a lewd, crude, disgusting person masturbated in front of a 19-year-old Denton woman at Preston Forest Village.

Before 4:27 p.m.: rogues took the third-row seat from a 25-year-old Nevada, Texas, woman’s vehicle in the parking lot at Medical City Dallas Hospital on Forest Lane.

7 Sunday

Burglarized before 9:46 p.m.: a 54-year-old woman’s home in the 5300 block of Rockcliff Place.