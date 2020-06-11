Comings and Goings

CLOSED

Bartaco

Preston Center

“We want to thank our hardworking team and our loyal Dallas guests for a great year,” said General Manager Javier Montemayor. “Though we are closing our doors in Dallas, our Fort Worth location will continue to serve up our signature fresh food and specialty cocktails in a relaxed, coastal

atmosphere.”

Highland Park Cafeteria

1200 N. Buckner Boulevard

The comfort food eatery had been a fixture in the area since 1925 but announced online that it would not re-open even when stay-at-home orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were lifted. “We have been blessed to serve you for many years, to have been part of family celebrations and holiday traditions,” the statement read. “One final word – HPC is not tables and chairs and stoves, it is generations of cooks faithfully preparing special recipes and lovingly serving generation(s) of diners. We are safeguarding the secret recipes, all 932 of them. So making no promises, but who knows? Zucchini muffins may one day make a comeback!”

Stella Nova

Snifer Plaza

John Kennedy of Stella Nova called the combination of sidewalk construction in front of the brand’s first Texas shop after it opened in January and the COVID-19 pandemic as “devastating.” “We will not be able to recover,” Kennedy said in an email. “We love this neighborhood and are very sad we couldn’t stay,” The brand has four locations around Oklahoma City, including one near the University of Oklahoma in Norman.

NOW OPEN

Cerón Hair

Highland Park Village

The salon opened in the former Fredric Fekkai salon, between Carolina Herrera and Frame May 18. “I’ve long loved the stylish ladies – and gentlemen – of Dallas, so I could not have been more excited with this opportunity presented itself,” Cerón said. “I have to pinch myself when I think about my new salon being in the iconic Highland Park Village. It really is a dream.” It will be staffed by the team from the former Fekkai salon, including artistic director Tony Salle, Joey Flores, Errin Haddock, Delores Villanueva, and more.