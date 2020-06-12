Sunday, June 14, 2020

The Holmes Aquatic Center. Photo: Rachel Snyder
UP To Consider Expanding Services At Holmes Aquatic Center

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments ,

The University Park City Council will consider June 16 potentially expanding services at the Holmes Aquatic Center beyond lap swimming for the 2020 season. 

City staff presented options for the 2020 pool season May 19 and the city council approved opening the pool to lap swimming only beginning July 1 at that time.

“Although many CDC regulations still remain in place, Gov. Abbott has opened many recreational venues, at the discretion of the operator, to 50% capacity,” an agenda memo for the June 16 meeting posted on the city’s website reads. “Staff and the City Council have also heard from many residents who support the expansion of services at the facility. With the expansion of bather loads and the continued hiring of lifeguards, staff believes additional options can be considered for the pool.”

The Holmes Aquatic Center is located at 3501 Lovers Lane within Curtis Park and is available to residents of University Park or the Highland Park ISD zone.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

