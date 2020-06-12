UP To Consider Expanding Services At Holmes Aquatic Center

The University Park City Council will consider June 16 potentially expanding services at the Holmes Aquatic Center beyond lap swimming for the 2020 season.

City staff presented options for the 2020 pool season May 19 and the city council approved opening the pool to lap swimming only beginning July 1 at that time.

“Although many CDC regulations still remain in place, Gov. Abbott has opened many recreational venues, at the discretion of the operator, to 50% capacity,” an agenda memo for the June 16 meeting posted on the city’s website reads. “Staff and the City Council have also heard from many residents who support the expansion of services at the facility. With the expansion of bather loads and the continued hiring of lifeguards, staff believes additional options can be considered for the pool.”

The Holmes Aquatic Center is located at 3501 Lovers Lane within Curtis Park and is available to residents of University Park or the Highland Park ISD zone.