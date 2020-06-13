Sunday, June 14, 2020

University Park Library Reopening June 17

Rachel Snyder

The University Park Public Library is set to reopen June 17 with restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

No more than 50 people will be allowed in the library at one time, so phone reservations are recommended. Reservations can be made by calling 214-363-9095  from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday Visitors can stay for up to 45 minutes at a time and will be asked to sign in at the beginning of their visit. Onsite visitors must be University Park residents.

Also, at 45 minutes past each hour, visitors will be asked to vacate the building so that library staff can clean and disinfect all touchable surfaces.

There are also some changes to library amenities.

Residents can reserve one of three study tables in the main portion of the library for up to 45 minutes at a time, but the study rooms are still closed to the public.

The magazine reading room is also open, but seating will be limited to one person at a time.

All public computers have also been removed, including all catalog touch-screens. Visitors are asked to download the library app UPTXLIB to access the catalog from mobile devices both at home and in the library.

Curbside service is still available. 

