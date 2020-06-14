Dallas Teens for Change Host Peaceful Protest at Lakeside Park

Dallas Teens for Change organized a peaceful protest June 12. The protest lasted about four hours at Lakeside Park just south of Beverly Drive.

The event started off with a moment of silence and organizers of the protest encouraged protesters to register to vote. During a march across the park, the crowd raised their signs and chanted, “no justice, no peace… What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now.”

Law enforcement were stationed throughout the march route and at the park.

Helen Kaleb of Dallas Teens For Change spoke about a time she experienced racism first-hand.

“I don’t understand how this can be a movement where people argue against because you cannot deny a cycle. You cannot deny a pattern that has been going on for years and years. It can no longer be denied, it cannot be ignored, and it can no longer be normalized,” said Kaleb.