Jaden Thomas hasn’t even started her freshman year at Hockaday, but she’s already receiving national attention on the soccer field.

Thomas has been named as the top striker in the country in her age group in the latest rankings by TopDrawerSoccer.com. She’s also No. 3 overall on the list.

Thomas plays elite club soccer for the FC Dallas Under-15 Girls Development Academy. Her older sister, Trinity, is a former Hockaday standout who now plays at Harvard.