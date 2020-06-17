Medical City Healthcare Launches ‘Take Care’ Series

Medical City Healthcare launched a new informational series called Take Care, which aims to educate, inform, and provide practical advice on health issues coming from trusted medical experts.

Brief videos will offer advice and tools on a wide range of health and wellness topics like performing hands-only CPR. The first three videos, which became available on June 16, discuss:

Back to Back – Tips to Get Your Back in Shape for Summer

First Aid Fundamentals – What You Need for a Well-Stocked First-Aid Kit

Is It a Heart Attack? Learn to Identify Common Heart Attack Symptoms

These videos are accessible through Medical City Healthcare’s social media channels and its Take Care website. Each Tuesday up through August, a new video will be released highlighting a wide range of topics, including COVID-19 related information.

Medical City Healthcare shows its commitment of caring to the North Texas community by releasing new content through the course of the summer. The public is encouraged to also submit topic suggestions to Community@MedicalCityHealth.com

To visit the Take Care site, go to https://www.medicalcityhealthcare.com/TakeCare.