Highland Park has named its cross country captains for the upcoming year, which is scheduled to get underway at the Plano ISD Invitational on Aug. 15.

A quartet of seniors — Lynne Bush, Jordan Ott, Cameron Fawcett, and Allison Brown — will lead the girls squad.

Meanwhile, the boys will feature five captains, including Jack Lesesne, Ethan Moss, William Trotman, Michael Stewart, and Jitesh Vemula.