UP City Council OKs New Plan For Pool Season At Holmes Aquatic Center

University Park residents will have the option for recreation swim at the Holmes Aquatic Center after all, per a new plan approved by the city council Tuesday.

University Park aquatics supervisor Jen Post said city staff considered options including operating the pool similar to usual, opening it for lap swimming only, and keeping it closed for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University Park city council approved in May a plan to move forward with lap swimming only, but city staff was able to increase lifeguard staff and open the facility for recreational swimming as well beginning July 1. Reservations are required with an active pool pass, which is $25 for the 2020 season, per the city’s plan. Reservations are expected to be available online via RecTrac or by calling the city’s Parks and Recreation Department from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 214-987-5488.

“Amenities open for the 2020 season would include the large pool, the baby pool, the splash pad, both diving boards, and the slide,” Jen Post, the city’s aquatic supervisor, said. “Our recommendation is that the facility will start with 100 reservation spaces and increase incrementally as we are safely able to do so. Our reservations would occupy two-hour blocks of time.”

Use of the Holmes Aquatic Center is limited to residents of University Park or residents of Dallas who live within Highland Park ISD for the 2020 season, per the new plan approved by the city council June 16.

Additionally, the facility will open for lap swimming beginning June 20. All 10 lap lanes will be available in 45-minute time slots with one swimmer per lane. Lap swimming is free for residents through June 30.

The main pool will be open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m.

Through June 30, although a pool pass isn’t needed to lap swim, swimmers do need to verify residency before they can make a reservation. That can be done by emailing a copy of your driver’s license, a current utility bill, or a copy of your lease agreement to UPPasses@uptexas.org.

Because of COVID-19 health concerns, all lap swimmers must also sign a waiver before they lap swim for the first time. Once residency has been verified, we will email a waiver to you to sign and email back. Only one signed waiver per family is needed.

All aquatics programs for the 2020 pool season remain canceled, according to the city’s website. These include: swim lessons, swim team, senior swim, dive-In movies, library story time, Doggie Splash Day, and all onsite parties.