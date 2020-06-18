TBK Opens New Branch In Preston Center

TBK Bank is opening a new branch in Preston Center.

TBK Bank, SSB, is a subsidiary of Triumph Bancorp Inc. that offers consumer and commercial banking products from 63 branches throughout Iowa, Illinois, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, and Texas. The new Dallas branch is at 6060 Sherry Lane.

“We are excited to better serve the Dallas community with our new branch,” said TBK Bank, SSB, CEO Aaron P. Graft. “Our bank has been headquartered in Dallas since 2010. However, this is our first full-service retail branch location right here in our own backyard.”

The Sherry Lane branch offers an array of consumer and commercial products and services, as well as treasury management solutions and concierge banking services.

“Despite the convenience of modern technology, we believe personalized, customer-to-banker relationships are important to many of our clients,” said Graft. “We also understand that another a bank branch in Preston Center isn’t a novel concept. The service we provide to the Dallas community will be second to none and the space we’ve built is more than just a bankbranch – it is incredibly unique.”

The Sherry Lane branch is TBK Bank’s 63rd branch location.