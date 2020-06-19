Kips Bay Decorator Show House Taps Preston Hollow Home to Showcase

The internationally recognized Kips Bay Decorator Show House, hosted by the youth organization Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, announced this week the location of its inaugural Show House to be hosted in Dallas – and it’s in Preston Hollow.

The highly esteemed design event has claimed 5828 Woodland Drive in Preston Hollow’s Woodland Estates neighborhood as its 2020 location. The Show House will be open to the public for one month beginning September 25, 2020. The Show House doubles as the nation’s leading design event of the year and Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club’s top fundraiser.

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas chairs include Steele Marcoux, Christopher Peacock, and Jan Showers, as well as Vice-Chairs Jean Lui and Chad Dorsey.

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas will benefit Dwell with Dignity, a nonprofit agency dedicated to creating soothing, inspiring homes for families struggling with homelessness and poverty.

“We’re delighted to have found our newest Show House in Dallas’ Old Preston Hollow, which will act as the backdrop for the raising of essential funding for New York City’s youth,” said James Druckman, president of the board of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. “We’re eager to unveil what our top-notch group of designers have in store for the extraordinary space this September.”

The 11,476-square-feet home is comprised of five bedrooms and five bathrooms, as well as a powder room. The rambling, two-story home features a pitched slate roof and ivy colored, stone and limestone exterior walls, transporting guests to Provence, France, with its charm. The home was built in 2003, boasting 20-foot-plus tall ceilings, lushly landscaped grounds, a dramatic winding staircase, and more.

This September, the desirable residence will call upon a group of leading interior designers to transform individual rooms before opening to the public for viewing.

With current happenings surrounding COVID-19, The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas is taking proper precautions to protect designers and guests come show opening in September 2020. Health screenings will be conducted for all staff as well as increased cleaning and sanitation throughout the House. In addition, the Show House is taking steps to allow for social distancing, including limiting the number of attendees; Admission tickets will be sold for specific dates and times to ensure guest count meets city and state guidelines. All guests and employees of the house will be in masks and guests will be provided masks if they do not have their own.

“This is such an important event for the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club and the design industry alike,” said Dan Quintero, the executive director of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. “With the hardships so many have faced in 2020, we’re more motivated than ever to host the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas, to continue raising critical funding for our kids and community, as well as provide an unforgettable opportunity for the Dallas area. We are delighted to welcome visitors from near and far this fall.”

For nearly half a century, top interior designers have come together in raising more than $25 million for the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club of New York, which provides young people with educational and developmental programs in the city. Following the success of the third annual Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach, the club chose Dallas as its newest outpost, due to the bustling and growing design community in Texas.

For more information and to stay tuned for the Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas designers announcement, see www.kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org.