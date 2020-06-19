Make Dinner for You, and Your Little Dog, Too

Dallas Pets Alive! and Chef Navin Catering think you should learn how to cook for yourself – and your furry friends.

The Dallas-based foster rescue group partnered with Chef Navin Hariprasad, who is also a registered dietician and public health practitioner, for a virtual cooking event that will teach participants to make chicken breast jerky and chicken millet squares – edible for dogs and humans. Hariprasad, who won season 12 of Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race with Andrew Pettke, will lead the class from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 20.

“Our dogs are our family,” said Hariprasad. “On our saddest day they bring us joy. On our stressful days they bring us ease and make us calm. They embody unconditional love and are true angels.”

Hariprasad, who also competed on the Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games in 2018, and Pettke own Spice in the City, Lucky Cat Vegan, Hot off the Press, The Cajun Queen, and Chef Navin Catering. The duo won the grand prize this spring with their Mystikka Masala truck, a food truck with Indian/Tex-Mex fusion dishes and a name inspired by Chef Navin’s drag queen moniker.

A minimum $25 donation is required to participate. To sign up, click here.