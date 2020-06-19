Scots Start Workouts, Add Home Scrimmage

Despite some uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Highland Park’s preparations are underway for a 2020 season that’s still expected to start on schedule.

HP will have two preseason scrimmages prior to the regular-season opener on Aug. 28 at Flower Mound Marcus. The Scots have added a scrimmage against Mansfield Legacy on Aug. 15 at Highlander Stadium, in addition to the previously slated home scrimmage on Aug. 21 versus Plano East.

In the meantime, the Scots have returned to limited offseason workouts as allowed under state health guidelines, and are expected to start fall conditioning on Aug. 3. Contact practices will begin on Aug. 8, according to the current UIL schedule.

HP also will host a youth football camp on July 13-16 at the school’s indoor facility. The all-position camp is open to players entering grades 4-9, and runs from 8 to 11 a.m. each day.