Last Minute Father’s Day Gifts

Have you purchased gifts for Dad yet? Here are a few ideas you can pick up at the last minute which will certainly help show your appreciation for your husband or father.

Lake Austin Spa Resort is officially reopening on July 1 and a gift certificate to this natural wonderland is a brilliant gift idea for Dad (and, moms, you can benefit too!). This is the top-rated wellness spa in the United States which announced the completion of major renovations prior to the COVID19 shutdown. The spa focuses on wellness and offers many spa services and activities to soothe body, mind, and soul. Visit Lake Austin Spa Resort online for a full list of services and their enhanced health and safety precautions related to COVID19.

Snider Plaza’s Onward Reserve offers great gift ideas for dad. The Genuine American Alligator money clips are perfect for carrying a few cards and cash and they’re stylish and a nice price at $75 each. The store is filled with clothing, accessories such as sunglasses, belts and socks, dopp kits, and a wide array of Filson bags. Hours for this location are Monday – Saturday 10 am – 7 pm and noon to 5 pm on Sunday.

Dallas Fine Wine and Spirits Shop is offering a great Father’s Day special, featuring Glenfiddich Grand Cru 23-year old Single Malt Scotch Whiskey for $299 a bottle.