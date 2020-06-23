Dinomite Opportunity for Social Distancing Fun

If you’ve been on a continued quarantine at home, and your family is crawling the walls at this point, one touring dinosaur exhibit might just be the ticket for your shelter-in-place doldrums.

Jurassic Quest has been to Dallas before, but in a nod to the desire of many to avoid crowds, the touring dinosaur exhibit has been transformed into an interactive drive-through experience featuring more than 70 moving dinosaurs, including a 50-foot-long Megalodon, and is due to hit Fair Park for a stint from June 26 to July 5.

“Jurassic Quest worked in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur was painstakingly replicated in every detail,” organizers said. “Guests will have the chance to drive through realistic scenes, without leaving their own vehicles, depicting how we understand dinosaurs looked and moved.”

In addition to the life-like dinosaur exhibits, there will be opportunities to visit with baby dinosaurs and the chance to capture the moment with a safari-style photo of your vehicle and family transported back in time via a Jurassic setting complete with a dinosaur backdrop. One photo per family is included in ticket purchase.

“We will continue to take extra precautionary measures to provide a clean and safe event,” a spokesperson said. “Guests are to remain in vehicles and to wear masks in the event they exit the vehicle in allowed areas, including complimentary restrooms and the Dino Store.

“Social distancing rules will be requested of all guests and maintained by Jurassic Quest crew. We will be sanitizing equipment, dinosaurs, and workstations more frequently and thoroughly throughout the entirety of the event.”

Employees will be required to apply hand sanitizer and wash their hands throughout the day, and will be required to wear a mask as well.

Tickets, which are $49 per vehicle, must be purchased in advance at www.jurassicquest.com. Riders are not allowed to ride in truck beds, and trailers are not allowed either. Oversized vehicles and vehicles with more than nine riders are allowed but will need to contact Customer Service, customerservice@jurassicquest.com, for pricing and scheduling.