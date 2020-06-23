DMA Spotlights Local Stories for Pride Month

When there’s not a pandemic, Pride Month in Dallas is a celebration that travels the city and encompasses June. And one of the prime places to celebrate is the Arts District, and the Dallas Museum of Art’s Pride Late Night.

But rising case counts of COVID-19 have made it unwise to have large gatherings, so instead, the DMA has opted to spotlight local artists, organizations, and partners whose stories and missions promote visibility, equality, and empowerment for the LGBTQ+ community.

From looks at artists like Armando Sebastián, to Voguing lessons, to Casey Gerald’s coming-of-age-Oak-Cliff story told at a 2018 Arts & Letters Live, the DMA has showcased local stories and artists this month.

To see more, including several oral histories, click here.