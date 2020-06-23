Head Start of Greater Dallas Names New CEO

The Board of Directors of Head Start of Greater Dallas, Inc. named Kathryn L. McCartney as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer.

McCartney will begin her tenure on June 22. For more than seven years, she served as the organization’s Head Start director and Chief Operations Officer and has spent her entire career working in the early childhood community.

“We are beyond pleased that our own Kathryn L. McCartney was unanimously selected by the full board to ascend to the CEO position,” said Laura Cobb Hayes, HSGD’s Board president. “We have a great deal of respect and appreciation for the work Kathryn has brought to HSGD over the years and confidence in her ability to lead the organization to new heights in the future.”

Since joining the agency 25 years ago, McCartney has been the driving force for numerous practices in programs like Math and Science and Dual Language. McCartney served as lead in the development of the Irving, Dallas and Lancaster Independent School Districts’ partnerships with HSGD Inc.

Recently, she led the partnership with Dallas County Community College District’s Pathways for Teachers in the Early Childhood Education Baccalaureate Institute. This allows students to earn practicum classroom experience at HSGD while earning college credit.

McCartney has displayed and established herself as a leader serving on numerous board and advisory committees that focus on young children. Dallas Early education Alliance, Child Care Licensing Advisory Board and Commit Early Matters Dallas-Birth to Fived Education Pipeline are just a few boards and committees served by McCartney.

“I am sincerely grateful to the parents, Board of Directors, community partners and staff for your confidence in me,” said McCartney. “I look forward to working with you to exceed your expectations and to highlight Head Start of Greater Dallas’ uniqueness in the child development community and maintain recognition as a program of excellence.