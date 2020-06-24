Audemars Piguet Opens In Highland Park Village

Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet opened its latest boutique in Highland Park Village.

The 1,000-square-foot boutique is the first standalone location in Texas for the brand, which has locations in New York, Las Vegas, East Hampton, Atlanta, Bal Harbour, Manhasset and Beverly Hills. The boutique offers the brand’s full range of men’s and women’s timepieces, including the newly released 34 mm Royal Oak Selfwinding. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

“Over the years, Dallas has counted many friends of the brand in the local market, making it a natural location for our next standalone boutique,” said Audemars Piguet North America CEO Patrick Ottomani. “We are excited to provide the brand’s full range of offerings with our partner Material Good’s expertise in an immersive and tailored shopping experience with this dynamic community.”

The boutique marks the latest project developed between Material Good and Audemars Piguet. As such, it will have the Swiss-inspired look and feel of a traditional Audemars Piguet store, but with the added flair and experiential approach of Material Good.

“We look forward to bringing the Audemars Piguet and Material Good partnership into Dallas’ impressive retail market with a store that will further embody Texas’ larger-than-life spirit,” said Material Good co-founder Rob Ronen.