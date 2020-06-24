Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports June 15— 21

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: REVERSE WEDDING

With this ring, the burglar fled. Before 4:20 p.m. June 19, a sneaky crook gained entry to a home in the 5900 block of Over Downs Drive, deceived an 82-year-old woman, and took the wedding band from her finger.

16 Tuesday

Taken before 2:37 a.m.: a 57-year-old man’s vehicle from a home in the 4900 block of Heatherbrook Drive.

17 Wednesday

Before 3:56 p.m., a conniving customer presented a fake check to a cashier at Inwood National Bank in the 7600 block of Inwood Road.

18 Thursday

Before 9:58 a.m., a ruffian injured two men, ages 24 and 26, at a home in the 7000 block of Royal Lane.

Arrested at 2:50 p.m.: a 61-year-old man accused of public intoxication near the 7-Eleven at Forest Lane and Central Expressway.

Stolen before 3:40 p.m.: a vehicle from a parking lot at Preston Road and LBJ Freeway.

Before 4:33 p.m., burglars damaged a window and searched a 69-year-old man’s vehicle in a parking lot near LBJ Freeway and Midway Road.

Before 4:36 p.m., two men weren’t lightning quick enough to steal a vehicle at a home in the 4700 block of Thunder Road.

19 Friday

Before 5:08 a.m., a burglar broke the window and stole contents of a 20-year-old woman’s vehicle in the parking lot at Medical City Hospital on Forest Lane.

Taken before 11:07 a.m.: a vehicle from a parking lot in the 7800 block of Clodus Fields Drive.

Stolen before 12:14 p.m.: a vehicle from a parking lot at Medical City Hospital on Forest Lane.

Reported at 5:30 p.m.: a theft at a home in the 6300 block of Lupton Drive.

Burglarized before 10:50 p.m.: a vacant home in the 4600 block of Heatherbrook Drive.

20 Saturday

Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft at NorthPark Center.

Before 1:25 p.m., a shoplifter pinched merchandise from Ulta Beauty at Preston Forest Village.

Shortly before 6:27 p.m., thieves took off with a 46-year-old Mesquite man’s vehicle and trailer at a home in the 11800 block of Hampstead Lane.

Taken before 6:48 p.m.: a 35-year-old man’s vehicle from near a home in the 4500 block of San Gabriel Drive.

21 Sunday

Arrested at 12:02 a.m.: a 22-year-old woman and 38-year-old man who were accused of public intoxication at Medical City Hospital on Forest Lane.

A prowler before 3:01 a.m. entered a 53-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 7200 block of Azalea Lane.

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at william.taylor@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

