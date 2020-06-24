Preston Hollow Crime Reports June 15— 21

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: REVERSE WEDDING

With this ring, the burglar fled. Before 4:20 p.m. June 19, a sneaky crook gained entry to a home in the 5900 block of Over Downs Drive, deceived an 82-year-old woman, and took the wedding band from her finger.

16 Tuesday

Taken before 2:37 a.m.: a 57-year-old man’s vehicle from a home in the 4900 block of Heatherbrook Drive.

17 Wednesday

Before 3:56 p.m., a conniving customer presented a fake check to a cashier at Inwood National Bank in the 7600 block of Inwood Road.

18 Thursday

Before 9:58 a.m., a ruffian injured two men, ages 24 and 26, at a home in the 7000 block of Royal Lane.

Arrested at 2:50 p.m.: a 61-year-old man accused of public intoxication near the 7-Eleven at Forest Lane and Central Expressway.

Stolen before 3:40 p.m.: a vehicle from a parking lot at Preston Road and LBJ Freeway.

Before 4:33 p.m., burglars damaged a window and searched a 69-year-old man’s vehicle in a parking lot near LBJ Freeway and Midway Road.

Before 4:36 p.m., two men weren’t lightning quick enough to steal a vehicle at a home in the 4700 block of Thunder Road.

19 Friday

Before 5:08 a.m., a burglar broke the window and stole contents of a 20-year-old woman’s vehicle in the parking lot at Medical City Hospital on Forest Lane.

Taken before 11:07 a.m.: a vehicle from a parking lot in the 7800 block of Clodus Fields Drive.

Stolen before 12:14 p.m.: a vehicle from a parking lot at Medical City Hospital on Forest Lane.

Reported at 5:30 p.m.: a theft at a home in the 6300 block of Lupton Drive.

Burglarized before 10:50 p.m.: a vacant home in the 4600 block of Heatherbrook Drive.

20 Saturday

Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft at NorthPark Center.

Before 1:25 p.m., a shoplifter pinched merchandise from Ulta Beauty at Preston Forest Village.

Shortly before 6:27 p.m., thieves took off with a 46-year-old Mesquite man’s vehicle and trailer at a home in the 11800 block of Hampstead Lane.

Taken before 6:48 p.m.: a 35-year-old man’s vehicle from near a home in the 4500 block of San Gabriel Drive.

21 Sunday

Arrested at 12:02 a.m.: a 22-year-old woman and 38-year-old man who were accused of public intoxication at Medical City Hospital on Forest Lane.

A prowler before 3:01 a.m. entered a 53-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 7200 block of Azalea Lane.