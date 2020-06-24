Trinity Christian Students Take Classic Art Challenge

Who knew that boredom could prove so inspirational?

Sheltering-at-home people all over have taken to recreating classic works of art using, as The Washington Post put it, “their pets and whatever else is lying around.”

Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram users have taken to the art bootlegging craze as have students and their teachers.

Among the innovative artists are seventh- grade Latin students at Trinity Christian Academy.

Kathryn Goldsmith, one of the school’s two Latin teachers, challenged students to recreate classical pieces inspired by the ancient Romans and Greeks. She identified 20 works from a Britannica database to which the school library subscribes.

Eliot Brookshire employs her fourth-grade brother, Knox, as the model to recreate an Emperor Augustus painting.

Preston Hollow residents David Wyant and Eliot Brookshire and their classmates tackled the assignment using sheets, skateboards, tin foil, and toilet paper to achieve their humorous results.

Forbes magazine noted, “Art recreation challenges are the latest trend in museum engagement as cultural institutions look for ways to engage the public while virtually all physical locations are shut out of fear of the coronavirus.”

The Washington Post credited the Getty Center in Los Angeles with sparking the recent trend after the museum encouraged people to recreate classics from its online archives.

But museum officials were “inspired by the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and a brilliant Instagram account called Between Art and Quarantine,” according to a post by Getty bloggers Sarah Waldorf and Annelisa Stephan.

They wrote, “we’ve been delighted by countless creative interpretations of iconic artworks — both on our feed and across the web.”

