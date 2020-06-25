Dallas Love Field Hosting Virtual Meetings On Alternate Entry Analysis

Dallas Love Field is inviting area residents to virtual meetings regarding proposed alternate entry options at the airport.

The virtual meetings are from 6-7:30 p.m. June 30 and July 23. To register for the first meeting, visit this website. To register for the second one, visit this website.

An alternate entry analysis was done in hopes of addressing safety and mobility concerns, as well as the operational risks with a single point of entry to the nation’s busiest medium-hub airport with specific attention to the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Herb Kelleher Way. The interchange reportedly experienced significant growth of both passenger and regional traffic in recent years.

An analysis found the intersection had an average daily traffic count of more than 80,000.

The project, led by the Department of Aviation in coordination with consultant firm Ricondo & Associates and the North Central Texas Council of Governments, used research from various analyses and passenger surveys to identify a shortlist of potential entries in order to address these growing concerns.

Alternatives were evaluated based on their ability to provide an alternative evacuation route in the event the entry is blocked because of an incident, as well as traffic impacts, environmental and air quality impacts, and the ability to accommodate an automated people mover system.