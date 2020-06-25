HP Reschedules Youth Baseball Camp

After originally postponing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Highland Park will hold its annual youth baseball camp, after all. The rescheduled camp will run June 29 through July 1, with sessions for ages 5 to 15.

A three-day session for ages 5-10 will run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day. Cost is $60 per day or $160 for the entire camp. Meanwhile, ages 11-15 can attend a two-day evaluation camp in a “showcase” format that will simulate a high school tryout. The camp runs from 1 to 4 p.m., at a cost of $160 for both days. Advanced registration is encouraged.

Of course, the camp will implement various health and safety protocols for all players and coaches. For camp information, email HP baseball coach Travis Yoder or call him at 469-569-1901.