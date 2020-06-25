Medical City Dallas Women’s Hospital Earns Accolades

After a detailed two-year review process from a multi-disciplinary team, Medical City Dallas Women’s Hospital earned a Level IV Maternal Designation, the highest level of care by the Texas Department of State Health Services.

According to Texas Administration Laws, Level IV maternal hospital ensures care for all stages of pregnancy and postpartum from low-risk conditions to the most complex medical, surgical, and/or obstetrical conditions that present a high risk. In addition, a facility will ensure access to on-site consultation to a comprehensive range of medical and maternal subspecialists, surgical specialists, and behavioral health specialists, and ensure the capability to perform major surgery on-site.

“This designation underscores our commitment to the highest level of care and safety for women and babies,” said Medical City Dallas Women’s Hospital CEO Jessica O’Neal. “Our board-certified physicians, expert staff and critical care teams stand ready to care for our patients at the highest level throughout their lifetime.”

Not only was Medical City Women’s Hospital Dallas recognized for its Level IV designation, but also for receiving Healthgrades 2019 Patient Safety Excellence Award for Top 5% of Hospitals for Labor & Delivery and Gynecological Surgery and a 5-Star rating for vaginal delivery, C-section delivery, gynecological procedures and hysterectomy.

Lastly, Medical City Dallas is recognized for nursing excellence by The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program®.

In addition to the women’s hospital, Medical City Dallas has a children’s hospital, making the hospital the only North Texas hospital with both an adult and a full-service children’s hospital on the same campus. Medical City Children’s Hospital includes a Level IV neonatal ICU (NICU), the highest level of care available for premature and critically ill newborns, and the hospital is the only North Texas facility to offer open fetal surgery, the highest level of interventional surgery available for unborn babies.