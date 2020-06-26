GALLERY: ORCA Fashion to Host 2nd Hope Fashion Show

The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance will host the 2nd Annual Hope Fashion Show on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6pm-9pm at Stanley Korshak.

“OCRA is excited to host the 2nd Annual Hope Fashion Show. This event brings not only awareness to our community but raises funds that are crucial in ovarian cancer research and programs to support survivors, it brings hope to so many. Those attending our event will experience an evening of beautiful fashion and fun while supporting this incredible organization” says Teresa Vit, DFW Regional Development and Communications Manager.

Taking place during Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month AND Fashion Month, OCRA HOPE FASHION SHOW will offer guests specialty cocktails, appetizers, fall fashion show featuring survivors and local celebrities, silent auction, swag bags and more.

“I am excited to serve as Honorary Chairperson for the 2nd year in a row. I support OCRA in honor of my mother who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2014” says KJ Murphy, Stanley Korshak’s Vice President of Public Relations.

Sponsorships start at $500 with VIP Tickets for $250 & General Admission for $150. To learn more, go to ocrahopefashion.com.