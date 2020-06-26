The Parking Lot Social is Coming to the DFW Area

The Parking Lot Social represents a new and innovative ‘drive-in’ experience coming the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex July 2. Each tour stop will offer five nights of entertainment with the emphasis on having a fantastic night out while maintaining social distancing.

Created by XL Event Labs, the creators of The Big Bounce America, The Parking Lot Social is a part of their newest entertainment options. ‘Car-A-Oke’, silent disco, live bands, stand-up comedy, food, drinks and more entertainment will be available at The Parking Lot Social located at Southfork Ranch.

The Parking Lot Social has put together an exciting mix of events for each night. In addition to the Social, two dedicated family events called ‘Social Kids’ and ‘Midnight Movies’ will take place.

Social Kids will run all the same entertainment but adapted towards a family audience and Midnight Movies will allow patrons to enjoy the drive-in movie experience.

All events are designed to take place without attendees leaving the comfort of their vehicle. This will help ensure proper social distancing and safety. All tickets will be purchased online and upon arrival attendees will display tickets on their dashboard to allow tickets to be remotely scanned.

There will be a 250-car capacity per event. This capacity ensures that proper social distancing can take place.

Upon arrival, a welcome packet will be placed on the attendee’s windshield. In the packets will be various colored wrist bands. Each color represents one of four different 20-minute windows where attendees can leave their vehicles. This helps minimize the amount of foot traffic and social contact.

These events will take place July 2-5 with tickets starting at $29.

Parking Lot Social: Thurs. July 2, Fri. July 3, Sat. July 4, Sun. July 5

Social Kids: Sat. July 4 and Sun. July 5

Midnight Movies: Fri. July 3 and Sat. July 4

For tickets and more information visit: https://theparkinglotsocial.com/