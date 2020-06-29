Monday, June 29, 2020

People Newspapers

Design drawings show some of the structures planned for this year’s Parade of Playhouses. Butscher Construction, Crest Cadillac / Crest Infiniti / Crest Volvo, and Jeff and Jordan Kindig will contribute playhouses. (Courtesy photos)
Park Cities Preston Hollow Society 

NorthPark Hosts Playhouses for Dallas CASA

Staff Report 0 Comments , , , , ,

NorthPark Center leaders see works of art when they view the tiny “houses” displayed at the mall each summer to raise money for Dallas CASA.

Children, of course, know they are more than that.

Whether shaped like hospitals, beach bungalows, or three-dimensional gardens, the professionally designed and built structures are dream playhouses that could make any backyard more fun and beautiful.

For 25 years, the Parade of Playhouses, Dallas CASA’s signature awareness and fundraising event, has drawn the attention of millions of North Texans to the needs of children living in foster care.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. The agency’s trained volunteers get to know young clients removed from unsafe homes and make recommendations to help judges decide the best outcomes for safe and permanent homes.

  • Mini Parkland: Austin Commercial, Corgan
  • Two by Four: THE BECK GROUP
  • Skybox: Holder Construction Company, Duda Paine Architects
  • Harvest House: Balfour Beatty, Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc., Harmon
  • Summer House: LRO Residential
  • Roam the Sea: Structure Tone Southwest, Gensler, Lasco
  • Enscape: Brasfield & Gorrie LLC, HKS
This year’s parade, scheduled July 10 through July 26, again will take place at NorthPark but with limited-contact safety precautions for staff, volunteers, and guests due to the global COVID-19 outbreak.

NorthPark, known for its dramatic art displays, plans to highlight three playhouses on site while showcasing the others with photographs and video.

Workers will display the three like the mall’s art installations, said Rosanne Lewis, public relations manager for Dallas CASA.

“It will allow the playhouses to be enjoyed – while still out of reach,” she said, calling that “a fun response as everyone is working to follow all CDC guidelines and keep the safety of the community as the top priority.”

Houses this year include a “harvest house” that celebrates sustainable farming and renewable energy and a playhouse with a skybox.

Tickets for a chance to win one of the houses cost $5 each or five for $20. Visit dallascasa.org.

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact advertise@peoplenewspapers.com for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.

