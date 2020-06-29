NorthPark Hosts Playhouses for Dallas CASA

NorthPark Center leaders see works of art when they view the tiny “houses” displayed at the mall each summer to raise money for Dallas CASA.

Children, of course, know they are more than that.

Whether shaped like hospitals, beach bungalows, or three-dimensional gardens, the professionally designed and built structures are dream playhouses that could make any backyard more fun and beautiful.

For 25 years, the Parade of Playhouses, Dallas CASA’s signature awareness and fundraising event, has drawn the attention of millions of North Texans to the needs of children living in foster care.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. The agency’s trained volunteers get to know young clients removed from unsafe homes and make recommendations to help judges decide the best outcomes for safe and permanent homes.

Mini Parkland: Austin Commercial, Corgan

Two by Four: THE BECK GROUP

Skybox: Holder Construction Company, Duda Paine Architects

Harvest House: Balfour Beatty, Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc., Harmon

Summer House: LRO Residential

Roam the Sea: Structure Tone Southwest, Gensler, Lasco

Enscape: Brasfield & Gorrie LLC, HKS

This year’s parade, scheduled July 10 through July 26, again will take place at NorthPark but with limited-contact safety precautions for staff, volunteers, and guests due to the global COVID-19 outbreak.

NorthPark, known for its dramatic art displays, plans to highlight three playhouses on site while showcasing the others with photographs and video.

Workers will display the three like the mall’s art installations, said Rosanne Lewis, public relations manager for Dallas CASA.

“It will allow the playhouses to be enjoyed – while still out of reach,” she said, calling that “a fun response as everyone is working to follow all CDC guidelines and keep the safety of the community as the top priority.”

Houses this year include a “harvest house” that celebrates sustainable farming and renewable energy and a playhouse with a skybox.

Tickets for a chance to win one of the houses cost $5 each or five for $20. Visit dallascasa.org.

