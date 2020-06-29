Park Cities Crime Reports June 21-28

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: DON’T FORGET KEYS

How easy was it for a thief to get into a Toyota Prius parked in the 3600 block of Shenandoah Avenue overnight before 11:20 a.m. June 27 and drive off? The car was left unlocked with the key fob inside.

HIGHLAND PARK

21 Sunday

An irresponsible van driver hit the passenger door and front quarter panel of a Volkswagen Jetta parked outside in the 4500 block of Belfort Place at 6:30 p.m.

25 Thursday

A burglar shattered the right rear window of a Mazda 3 in the 4400 block of Lakeside Avenue around 5:36 p.m. and grabbed a Chanel satchel left on the floorboard

27 Saturday

A prowler opened the rear hatch of a Lexus RX450 parked in a driveway in the 3500 block of Dartmouth Avenue overnight before 6:40 a.m. and likely grabbed three pairs of glasses from the center console.

Arrested at 6:50 a.m.: a 27-year-old man accused of being a pedestrian in the roadway and theft of mail in the 3600 block of Dartmouth Avenue.

A sloppy burglar got into a GMC Yukon XL parked in the 3500 block of Dartmouth Avenue overnight before 8 a.m., rummaged through it, leaving the glove compartment open, and grabbed two clutch purses.

UNIVERSITY PARK

22 Monday

A crook fraudulently bought a vehicle online using the bank information of a man in the 3400 block of Amherst Street. The incident was reported at 4:25 p.m.

24 Wednesday

A ruffian went to a home in the 3400 block of Shenandoah Avenue, assaulted a man, and grabbed three credit or debit cards, $40, and other property around 4:29 a.m.

A crook stole the identifying information of a woman in the 3400 block of Amherst Street. The incident was reported at 10:46 a.m.

A thief snagged a TREK bicycle from the 2900 block of Westminster Avenue between 5 and 6 p.m.

25 Thursday

A shoplifter grabbed dog food from a Petco in the 4300 block of Lovers Lane around 6:02 p.m. and drove off.

26 Friday

A thief swiped a TREK bicycle from a home in the 3300 block of Westminster Avenue between 6:30 p.m. and 7:17 p.m.

27 Saturday

Arrested at 3:09 a.m.: a 33-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3500 block of Lovers Lane.

28 Sunday

Arrested at 3:51 a.m.: a 23-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 4100 block of University Boulevard.

A scoundrel assaulted a woman in the 3800 block of Villanova Drive around 10:23 p.m.