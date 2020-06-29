Project Still I Rise Summer Camp Empowers – Virtually

Project Still I Rise (PSIR) converted its normal, in-person summer programs into a virtual summer program in light of COVID-19.

Founded in 2002, PSIR, a nonprofit organization, strives to educate, mentor, and empower the youth. This year, instead of postponing its camp, which is presented by Comerica Bank, due to many location closures, the virtual camp will run online through July 24.

The camp offers a variety of programs ranging from creative writing workshops to astronaut training to Comerica Bank Money Sense financial education workshops to java and python coding workshops to micro small business training to technological tools for studying to science. PSIR even offers an exploration of study abroad programs.

An impactful and personal part of the camp includes the college student presenters. They are all past members of PSIR, sharing their experience with PSIR and after their time with the nonprofit and giving back to the organization.

The Virtual Summer Camp will run through July 24. Each day (Monday-Friday), PSIR will launch a new lesson at 9 a.m. on the following platforms: PSIR Website | Facebook | Instagram| Twitter | YouTube. If you choose to have the video lesson sent via e-mail, individuals can register at https://bit.ly/PSIRVIRTUALSUMMER.

For more information, please contact Kevin Mondy at 972-546-0977.