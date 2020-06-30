California Pizza Kitchen Preston Center Location Closes

The California Pizza Kitchen location in Preston Center is closed.

The remaining regional locations include one at Willow Bend Mall in Plano, Stone Briar mall in Frisco, one at DFW Airport, and one in Grapevine.

“The company is, however, actively seeking a new and improved location in the same community that will allow for the very same guest experience you expect from CPK and looks forward to serving local area patrons again soon,” a CPK spokeswoman said.

The longtime pizzeria was founded in Beverly Hills in 1985 by former federal prosecutors Rick Rosenfield and Larry Flax.