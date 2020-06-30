Tuesday, June 30, 2020

California Pizza Kitchen Preston Center Location Closes

Rachel Snyder

The California Pizza Kitchen location in Preston Center is closed.

The remaining regional locations include one at Willow Bend Mall in Plano, Stone Briar mall in Frisco, one at DFW Airport, and one in Grapevine.

“The company is, however, actively seeking a new and improved location in the same community that will allow for the very same guest experience you expect from CPK and looks forward to serving local area patrons again soon,” a CPK spokeswoman said.

The longtime pizzeria was founded in Beverly Hills in 1985 by former federal prosecutors Rick Rosenfield and Larry Flax.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

