Jasper’s Hosts Socially Distant Backyard Cinema

See a movie, eat some delicious bites, and stay socially distant – all things on the new COVID-era entertainment for a date night, and all not necessarily easy to do.

Jasper’s Uptown may just have the answer. The restaurant has begun Jasper’s Backyard Cinema – just in time for the Fourth of July, too.

“Every Thursday for Summer ’20, we will be transforming our massive parking lot into a socially distanced outdoor-seated amphitheater featuring favorite cult classic films we all know and love,” the restaurant said.

This week, however, the restaurant is offering two screenings of the calendar-appropriate Independence Day, on July 2, and July 4. New movies will be announced each Friday at noon on the restaurant’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

“You’ll be treated with full-service from our staff throughout the event. All menus will be available for purchase plus a specialty Cinema Menu created by Best New Chef Nominee for Culture Map’s Tastemaker Awards, Chef Yia Medina,” the restaurant said.

Seating for the movie starts at 7:45 p.m., and showtime is at 8:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here. To ensure same-table seating, purchase group tickets under the same order. There is a maximum of 10 guests per table.