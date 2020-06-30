Local Photographer Featured in Hybrid Virtual, In-Person Exhibition

With many Dallas residents homebound for the past several months, Design District gallery Photographs Do Not Bend (PDNB) has been presenting works from its most recent photography exhibition, “Women We Have Known,” through the internet. However, until July 25, attendees also have the opportunity to view the show in person.

Despite debuting on May 16, the exhibition’s opening celebration was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. PDNB continues to offer several viewing options, including a virtual gallery and a five-minute video tour on YouTube, in addition to the recent opening of the exhibition space for viewings via appointment.

“Women We Have Known” features a roster of renowned female photographers, over a timespan of nearly 100 years to reflect “the upcoming Centennial celebration of the passing of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote,” according to the gallery’s website.

The exhibition, which represents exclusively women artists, is described as not having a particular statement of femininity or womanhood, and is intended to recognize the presence of female artists.

“History is defining,” the exhibition’s webpage reads. “We simply cannot accept the absence of the female in our lives, our children’s lives. Women are omnipotent, as their counterpart.”

Among the lineup is Dallas-based artist Janis Hefley, who is debuting her latest series, “Under The Stars.” The two featured photographs are the result of Hefley’s most recent travels to New Mexico, where she furthered her exploration of night photography.

After learning about International Dark Sky Places — remote locations known for the clarity of their starry nights — Hefley captured the constellations while immersing herself in the environment.

“Taking these photographs was therapeutic and a spiritual experience for me when I saw the infinite beauty of the stars,” Hefley said. “With everything that is going on right now, this series of images will hopefully inspire people to go outside, look up, and appreciate the beauty of the night sky.”

For over 20 years, Hefley has honed her craft in digital photography, traveling to many locations to capture unique trails, landscapes and more.

Hefley’s “The Water Table.” (Courtesy photo)

Hefley, who taught at the Episcopal School of Dallas for 18 years, has earned numerous accolades for her work, including a feature in the Association of Texas Photography Instructors’ (ATPI) publication, “The Best of Texas High School Photography,” as an Outstanding Texas Photography Instructor in 2017.

To schedule an appointment to view the exhibition, contact PDNB at 214-969-1852 or info@pdnbgallery.com. To view the digital version of “Women We Have Known,” visit www.pdnbgallery.com.