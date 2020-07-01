Crash on Dallas North Tollway Claims Life of Driver

A Tuesday night crash on the Dallas North Tollway south of Mockingbird Lane claimed the life of the driver and sent two more to the hospital, law enforcement officials said.

State troopers responded to the wrong-way crash, which affected the southbound lanes of the tollway south of Mockingbird Lane, around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a Ford pickup was traveling south on the DNT,” said department spokesperson Lt. Lonny Haschel. “For an as yet undetermined reason, a Toyota Camry was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the DNT. The vehicles collided head-on.”

Haschel said the driver of the Toyota died at the scene, and the driver of the Ford was taken to Parkland Hospital with serious injuries. A child passenger in the Ford pickup was also injured in the crash, and was taken to Children’s Health of Dallas.

The crash is currently under investigation.