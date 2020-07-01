Equest’s Boots & Salutes Goes Online

If things were normal, Equest would be hosting its annual backyard, picnic-style fundraiser this month.

But it’s not, so instead, the agency (like many other nonprofits) has taken the effort online, with the fourth annual Boots & Salutes Week, July 12-18.

The affair, chaired by Harley Cozewith and Blane Balch, will feature an online auction, raffle items, a virtual Wall of Honor, video messages from the Equest team and clients, and a few exciting digital cameos.

Launching on July 12 at 5 p.m., the online auction will feature not-to-miss items like two tickets to The Ellen Show with hotel, a vintage WWII “Forget-Me-Not” bracelet, an Italian wine basket, and doggy daycare at Pet Resort. Raffle tickets, available for $25 each or five for $100, include stellar activities like a $2,500 shopping experience to Eiseman Jewels, six private dancing lessons at Arthur Murray for a couple or individual, a four-night stay in Angel Fire, New Mexico, and more.

Throughout the week, guests can visit Equest’s Facebook page to hear from veteran clients and the Equest staff, as well as cameo video appearances from local personalities, including: Carry the Load founder Clint Bruce, para-equestrian and TikTok sensation Alyssa Cleland, designer and lifestyle expert Kathy Fielder, philanthropist Cornelia Guest, skincare CEO and Real Housewives of Dallas cast member D’Andra Simmons Lock, The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show co-host Kellie Rasberry, and WFAA Good Morning Texas co-host Alanna Sarabia, among others.

Boots & Salutes Week will end with a Facebook video event on July 18 at 6 p.m. at @Equest1981. Equest staff and friends will provide a few words, recognize sponsors, and announce raffle and online auction winners.

Boots & Salutes supports Equest’s Hooves for Heroes program which promotes the well-being and mental health of military members, veterans, and their immediate families through equestrian therapies and counseling at no charge.

Boots & Salutes Week is free to participate and can be found at www.equest.org/boots.

Boots & Salutes Week continues to pay tribute to the men and women who have served our country with the virtual Wall of Honor. Providing a variety of recognition options, from a Roll Call listing ($50 donation) to a full-sized tribute with a photo and message ($1,200 donation), the Wall of Honor will commemorate our veterans and fallen military members.