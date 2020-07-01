Preston Hollow Crime Reports June 22 – 28

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: RIDDLE ME THIS

How does a 40-year-old man’s motor vehicle remain drivable even after a thief made off with two wheels? The crook removed the bicycle from inside it before 11:03 a.m. June 24 at a home in the 6000 block of Waggoner Drive.

23 Tuesday

At 12:04 a.m., an unwelcome visitor was told to leave and never return to the Chevron at Midway Road and LBJ Freeway.

An online report didn’t include the reporting time for shoplifting at Office Depot in Preston Center.

Before 3:39 p.m., a ruffian punched a 38-year-old woman and threatened her with a knife at NorthPark Center.

24 Wednesday

Arrested at 12:54 a.m.: a 22-year-old man accused of possession of cocaine and taking the tailgate off a 60-year-old Rockwall man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Before 7:55 a.m., a larcenist drove off with a 38-year-old man’s vehicle from a home in the 4300 block of Northaven Road.

The online report did not include a reporting time nor many other details of assault at an office near Preston Center at Luther Lane and Douglas Avenue.

Before 11:03 a.m., a burglar damaged and stole from from a 46-year-old Richardson woman’s vehicle at Cooper Fitness Center on Preston Road.

Before 3:24 p.m., a rogue stole from a worksite at Preston-Royal Office Park.

25 Thursday

Arrested at 2:37 a.m.: a 34-year-old man accused of public intoxication while blocking traffic in the 13000 block of Midway Road.

Police did not provide the reporting time for a theft at a home in the 6900 Prestonshire Lane.

Arrested at 7:24 p.m.: a 35-year-old man accused of shoplifting and criminal trespassing at Target at Preston Center.

Before 8:31 p.m., a nuisance took the license plate off an Apple Store employee’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

26 Friday

Before 10:21 a.m., a burglar damaged a 24-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 6400 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

Before 2:07 p.m., a thief entered a garage and stole from a home in the 12000 block of Shirestone Lane.

27 Saturday

Arrested at 12:10 a.m.: a 26-year-old man accused of spitting in an off-duty officers face and resisting arrest at Medical City Dallas Hospital on Forest Lane.

Arrested at 5:54 p.m.: a 56-year-old man accused of trespassing at a medical office in the 7800 block of Clodus Fields Drive despite being told to leave the day before.

Before 7:45 p.m., a crook stole from a 60-year-old resident of the 3900 block of Inwood Road.

28 Sunday

At 1:26 p.m., a burglar tripped an alarm at a home in the 6900 block of Lloyd Valley Lane.

At 6:12 p.m., an unruly rascal spit and scratched a 28-year-old Hurst woman and a 34-year-old Fort Worth man, both off duty officers, at Medical City Dallas Hospital on Forest Lane.