Thursday, July 2, 2020

People Newspapers

Ekansh Tambe visited closed businesses, usually busy spaces, and protests to capture images of the pandemic times. (Photos: Ekansh Tambe)
Park Cities Preston Hollow Schools 

Border Photographer Chronicles Pandemic Dallas

William Taylor

As a high school freshman, Ekansh Tambe gained notoriety with his images of contentious borders.

Ekansh Tambe

He photographed along those separating the U.S. and Mexico, Israelis and Palestinians, and North and South Koreans. People Newspapers published some of his images in the spring of 2019. He gets invited to speak to civic and educational groups about his project. See his border photography at thousandwords-photography.squarespace.com.

Ashna Tambe

Lately, the St. Mark’s School of Texas sophomore has turned his lens on a story closer to home – a story close to all of us.

His latest photographs explore the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on communities around Dallas.

He has photographed businesses and places around the community and protestors in downtown McKinney. Ekansh and his sister, Ashna, a 14-year-old eighth-grader at the Hockaday School, also have conducted interviews for a project they call Perspectives.

“A few years down the line, these pictures will serve as a stark reminder of times when the world came to a standstill.”

Ekansh Tambe

He finds positive lessons in the pandemic experiences but can’t help but notice similarities with his border projects and the political divides.

“The virus has no borders, yet it has created both a 6-foot and a mental border between all of us, hitting every community hard and confining (us) inside our own homes,” Ekansh said. “Most importantly, I believe, the virus reminds us that we are all connected and created equal, which is something I value highly, especially considering my extensive work on world borders and perspectives.”

William Taylor

