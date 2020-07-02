Thursday, July 2, 2020

Photo: Pixabay
HPDPS Investigating Three Vehicles Damaged on Mockingbird Lane

The Highland Park Department of Public Safety responded to three separate reports of damaged vehicle windows on Mockingbird Lane Tuesday.

A resident in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane reported around 8:15 a.m. that the front window on the driver’s side of his four-door Infiniti was shattered, according to a police report.

Another resident reported around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday that the right rear window of a Volvo in the 4400 block of Mockingbird Lane was damaged by what appeared to be a BB or pellet gun shot, a report states.

“It appeared as though someone may have driven along Mockingbird (Lane) with a BB gun or pellet gun and shot at vehicle windows,” the report noted.

Then, a resident in the 4600 block of Mockingbird Lane reported that the front window on the driver’s side of a GMC SUV was also damaged, per a report.

