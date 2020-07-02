Plans to Reopen AT&T Performing Arts Center

More than three months ago, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of Dallas’ art venues, including the AT&T Performing Arts Center. Beginning in Sept. 2020, the outdoor venue, Strauss Square, will open allowing to experience the performing art live and in person once again.

The process of reopening has taken a great deal of planning – “… reopening a major performing arts center after three months of being closed, doesn’t happen at the flip of a switch,” said AT&T Performing Arts Center CEO Debbie Storey in a letter to patrons.

Seating will be kept below capacity so families can enjoy sitting on blankets on the lawn with plenty of space between groups. Enhancing cleaning protocols, adding additional equipment and charting patron flow while socially distancing is important to ensure safety while enjoying a performance.

Although September seems far away, the AT&T Performing Arts Center wants to ensure that all protocols, training and policies are tested and in place. This allows for artist to have enough time to rehearse and all safety measures to be met to ensure a safe and fun time.

The outdoor performances will feature local art organizations such as dance, music, theater and local bands. Many artists are just beginning rehearsals. New works with fewer artists, or re-stage productions with everyone farther apart might appear in some performances to practice safe and healthy protocols.

After the Strauss Square venue is up and running, similar strategies and protocols will begin to take place for their indoor venues. The Winspear Opera House is planned to open in October with dance companies presented by TITAS/Dance Unbound and other presentations. The Wyly Theatre is planned to open soon after that.

For more information on reopening and updates, visit: https://www.attpac.org