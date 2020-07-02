Sheltered Diaries: The Socially Distant Fourth of July

Every holiday since March has been the weirdest holiday to celebrate. Mother’s Day was weird. Father’s Day was weird. Easter was weird. Apparently, judging from what leading experts are saying, Memorial Day wasn’t weird enough.

Weird, it seems, is keeping us safe (and yes, you can go ahead and ask about protests, but so far, here’s your answer for that. It’s in this link, so if you click it, you’ll see what early indications are saying).

With that in mind, many are now turning a wary eye to July 4, which comes as cases are surging again, and gatherings are limited in size to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

But a whole lot of organizations are trying to make sure we still have some sort of semblance of celebrations.

Take, for instance, the Rotary Club of Park Cities, who neatly pivoted from the traditional parade to a patriotic yard decorating contest. It’s too late to enter the contest, but judges will be out and about Saturday to look at the participating homes and blocks to pick their winners, and you can also participate in our People’s Pick contest, and help choose the audience favorite.

Now, if you’ve ever driven through the Park Cities at Christmas, you know these folks are very good at decorating. This is your opportunity to kind of parade in reverse – hop in your car Friday night or Saturday morning, and parade yourself through these neighborhoods (here’s a map) to see these homes.

If you do so, though, remember some etiquette – streets are narrow, so you may want to park and walk a block instead of slowly driving through it. Don’t go stand in the yards – if you want a selfie, do it from the sidewalk.

Winners will be announced on July 4th.

Have kids? We have rounded up a great group of sponsors for our coloring page contest – including gift cards from Swoozie’s and sweet treats from Nothing Bundt Cakes and Tiff’s Treats. You can download your coloring book here or here or find one in any copy of Park Cities People or Preston Hollow People, and then enter the contest here.

The deadline to enter is July 13.

Healthcare workers were honored with a

fireworks salute at Klyde Warren Park.

PHOTO: Sprouse & Neuhoff Photography

If your fourth isn’t The Fourth without fireworks, there are two options: Kaboom Town, and the Fireworks Salute to Healthcare Heroes at Klyde Warren Park. Both are for viewing from the comfort of your own home, which does have its benefits – air conditioning being the biggest.

Kaboom Town will be kaboomed from a remote, undisclosed location and live-streamed on the Town of Addison’s YouTube channel at 9:30 p.m. Friday, and aired on CW33 at 10 p.m. Saturday. You can find more details here.

The Salute to Healthcare Heroes actually happened last Saturday with about 100 people in attendance, organizers said, but the event will be aired on CBS 11 at 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

“In addition to fireworks, Mayor Eric Johnson and others will share

virtual statements of thanks for those who continue to sacrifice on our behalf,” organizers said.

And finally, if you’re looking for some comfort food to go with your festivities, Kersten Rettig has a great dining guide – but you’ll need to order fast.

How will you be celebrating the Fourth of July? Let us know in the comments.