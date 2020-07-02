Thursday, July 2, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

The Wisteria Dallas location was a frequent haunt for many Dallasites looking for home decor, and frequently held events such as this 2018 book launch. The company announced this week it would close all of its stores and its website. PHOTO: Wisteria
Business Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Wisteria Closing After 19 Years

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments ,

Furniture and home goods store Wisteria is closing after 19 years, the company announced on its Instagram account this week. 

The closure includes all store locations – in Inwood Village, Farmers Branch, and Houston – and the e-commerce business.

“After 19 rewarding years, our journey is coming to an end. Wisteria.com, along with our retail stores and outlet, will soon be closing down permanently,” the post read. “From day one, our customers have been at the heart of everything we do, and we have loved nothing more than sharing our globally curated offerings and exclusive designs with you.”

The announcement didn’t cite a specific reason for going out of business.

Wisteria was founded in 2001 by the Dallas couple Shannon and Andrew Newsom, Business of Home reported.

Wisteria opened its first store in Dallas in 2010 and, in 2018, the Newsoms sold the business to U.K.-based furniture and accessories retailer OKA, which also started as a catalog business, the outlet continued.

“Both Wisteria and OKA are family-founded companies that have a long history of traveling the world to discover the best global design,” Andrew told the Dallas Morning News in 2018. “To that end, we are excited about the opportunity to leverage what we’ve created and to build upon that going forward.”

Wisteria was also included in the 2019 partners card list.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

You May Also Like

Stewart Law Group Offers Free Workshop

Maria Adolphs 0

Good Fit: Benedetti Launches Custom Line

Meredith Carey 0

Rundown Revival

Hannah Kirkpatrick 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *