Wisteria Closing After 19 Years

Furniture and home goods store Wisteria is closing after 19 years, the company announced on its Instagram account this week.

The closure includes all store locations – in Inwood Village, Farmers Branch, and Houston – and the e-commerce business.

“After 19 rewarding years, our journey is coming to an end. Wisteria.com, along with our retail stores and outlet, will soon be closing down permanently,” the post read. “From day one, our customers have been at the heart of everything we do, and we have loved nothing more than sharing our globally curated offerings and exclusive designs with you.”

The announcement didn’t cite a specific reason for going out of business.

Wisteria was founded in 2001 by the Dallas couple Shannon and Andrew Newsom, Business of Home reported.

Wisteria opened its first store in Dallas in 2010 and, in 2018, the Newsoms sold the business to U.K.-based furniture and accessories retailer OKA, which also started as a catalog business, the outlet continued.

“Both Wisteria and OKA are family-founded companies that have a long history of traveling the world to discover the best global design,” Andrew told the Dallas Morning News in 2018. “To that end, we are excited about the opportunity to leverage what we’ve created and to build upon that going forward.”

