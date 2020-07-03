Vote For Your Favorite Patriotic Yard Display

It’s time to do your patriotic duty…and vote for your favorite home participating in the Rotary Club of Park Cities’ patriotic yard decorating contest for our People’s Pick award.

To get your vote in, click here.

The deadline for participating homes to have their yards decked out incorporating the theme of “Stars, Stripes, and Service” is noon today.

Judging will begin after that and continue until noon tomorrow.

Keep an eye out for the announcement of the winners on our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts, as well as the Rotary Club of Park Cities’ website.

First, second, and third place winners, as judged by the Rotary Club of Park Cities, will receive recognition. The first-place winner will receive a first-place yard display.

The beneficiary of this year’s Park Cities Fourth of July festivities is the North Texas Food Bank. Highland Park High School service teams are also doing service projects benefiting the North Texas Food Bank.

The team that raises the most will receive a trophy and also be announced tomorrow.

Children are getting in on the fun, too.

The first, second, and third place winners in each of the three age group categories in the art competition will be notified directly and announced on the Rotary Club of Park Cities’ website and social media tomorrow.

They’ll also be featured in the August issue of Park Cities People.