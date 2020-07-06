Park Cities Sign Language

Peaceful protests against police brutality reached the Park Cities following the death of George Floyd in custody in Minneapolis.

Demonstrators marched in what was dubbed a “peace walk” from Snider Plaza to Burleson Park the morning of June 6.

When the marchers reached the park, they knelt for around eight minutes, representing the time Officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Then, June 8, an estimated 100 people gathered at Hillcrest Avenueand Lovers Lane for a peaceful rally organized by Highland Park High School rising senior Dharmashree Kikkeri. Older sister Anagha Kikkeri is featured this month’s Remarkable Women.

